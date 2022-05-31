First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 6,240,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 665,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 27,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,741. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
