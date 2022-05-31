First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) to report $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $8,164,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 17.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.4% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 9,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 69.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 316.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 242,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,305,000 after buying an additional 184,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $157.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.86 and a 200-day moving average of $176.88. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $136.31 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

