First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.99. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,263. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $314,000.

