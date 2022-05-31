First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 706,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FTXN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 431,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,759. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $30.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter.

