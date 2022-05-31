FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FirstEnergy’s efforts to strengthen transmission & distribution operations and systematic investment plans will increase grid reliability and enable it to efficiently serve customers. It aims to cut emissions and become net carbon neutral by 2050. Higher weather-related usage in its service territories will boost demand from the residential group. FirstEnergy has enough liquidity to meet debt obligations. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Yet, FE has coal-fired generating plants, for which it has to comply with environmental regulations, which may result in additional expenses. Any unexpected delay in completing capital project and a likely increase in interest rates could put pressure on the company’s bottom line. Cyber security threat and unfavorable weather can lower demand and impact performance.”

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 81,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,689. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.32.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

