Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Short Interest Update

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,103. The company has a current ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. Flora Growth has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

Get Flora Growth alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flora Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Flora Growth during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79,537 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flora Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.