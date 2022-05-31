Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Short Interest Update

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FLGC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,103. The company has a current ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. Flora Growth has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $21.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flora Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
Flora Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.
