Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the April 30th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,598. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after buying an additional 1,791,087 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 280.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 140,666 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

