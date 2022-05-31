Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $96,000.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Phillip John Riese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 28th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $155,800.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $138,300.00.

FLYW stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $19.31. 1,798,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLYW. Raymond James decreased their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,350 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Flywire by 487.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Flywire by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Flywire by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,663,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 338,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

