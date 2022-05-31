FMC (NYSE:FMC) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $126.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.63 and its 200-day moving average is $117.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,623,000 after buying an additional 58,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of FMC by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of FMC by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

