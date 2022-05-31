Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

FMTX has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.77. 33,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,289. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.39. Forma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $31.39.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

