Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FTV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $61.34. 21,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,918. Fortive has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.19.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,294,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 997,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,110,000 after acquiring an additional 69,658 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,744,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 229,590 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.