Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FBHS opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

