Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.54.

A number of research firms have commented on FBHS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.96. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.