Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Update

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,703,600 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the April 30th total of 2,112,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

OTCMKTS:FRHLF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,241. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 6.5%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

