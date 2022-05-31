Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Short Interest Down 18.3% in May

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,700 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 295,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 205,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

FRLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeline Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 566,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRLN traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,577. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

