Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Down 27.1% in May

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Frequency Electronics stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.48. Frequency Electronics has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $11.33.

Frequency Electronics ( NASDAQ:FEIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 646,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 20.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 130.2% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 94,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 53,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

