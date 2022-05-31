Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €52.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €52.50 ($56.45) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.14% from the company’s current price.

FRE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($54.84) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €32.18 ($34.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.37. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($64.69) and a one year high of €80.00 ($86.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.