Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,054.38 ($13.34).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRES. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.49) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.13) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.92) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,175 ($14.87) to GBX 1,225 ($15.50) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 803.80 ($10.17) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 770.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 789.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. The company has a market capitalization of £5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 17.40. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 610.60 ($7.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 997.60 ($12.62).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

