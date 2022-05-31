Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 18,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Friedman Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

FRD opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 64.4% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 70,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.