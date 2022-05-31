Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

ULCC opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.66 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Indigo Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,426,778,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter worth about $16,996,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 4,014.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 541,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 448,086 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 685,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 428,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.