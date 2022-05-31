fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.32.
FUBO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
In other news, CEO David Gandler bought 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,240.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE FUBO opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $649.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.69.
fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.26). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.50% and a negative return on equity of 64.61%. The business had revenue of $242.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that fuboTV will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
fuboTV Company Profile (Get Rating)
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
