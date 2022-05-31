FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 151,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 26.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 4.36.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About FuelCell Energy (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.