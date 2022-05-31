Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Up 31.9% in May

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
FULTP traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,308. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $27.42.
About Fulton Financial (Get Rating)
