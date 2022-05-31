Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Up 31.9% in May

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FULTP traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,308. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $27.42.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

