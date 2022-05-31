Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.80 target price (down previously from $2.20) on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of FURY stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.60. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $83.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.47.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 23.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 66,214 shares in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

