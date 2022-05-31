GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Cowen

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.59.

GPS opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GAP has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in GAP by 118.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

