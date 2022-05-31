GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at B. Riley

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPS. TheStreet cut GAP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays downgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.59.

NYSE GPS opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in GAP by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GAP by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

