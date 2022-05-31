Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $339,430.95 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IT stock traded down $4.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.40. 1,197,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.07. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.20 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on IT. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Stone Run Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

