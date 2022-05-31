Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $339,430.95 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of IT stock traded down $4.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.40. 1,197,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.07. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.20 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.49.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on IT. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Stone Run Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gartner (Get Rating)
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
