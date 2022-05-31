Gary W. Rollins Sells 244,410 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 244,410 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $2,253,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,790,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,607,414.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RES stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. 3,631,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,181. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 1.51. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $12.91.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RES shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RPC to $10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Johnson Rice upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RPC by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,572,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after purchasing an additional 294,681 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in RPC by 10.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,633,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,789,000 after buying an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RPC by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,399,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,619,000 after buying an additional 255,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RPC by 10.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after buying an additional 449,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in RPC by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,306,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 744,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

