Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GTES. Barclays reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

GTES traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial (Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

