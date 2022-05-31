GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.32.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of GDS traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 59,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75. GDS has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $81.81.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 836.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.