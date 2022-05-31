General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.08% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.
NYSE GE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.69. 56,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,726,649. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.92. General Electric has a one year low of $71.14 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02.
In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
