General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

NYSE GE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.69. 56,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,726,649. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.92. General Electric has a one year low of $71.14 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

