Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Update

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
GIPR opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Generation Income Properties has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $10.25.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
About Generation Income Properties (Get Rating)
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
