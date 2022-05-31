Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Update

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GIPR opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Generation Income Properties has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GIPR Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned about 2.87% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

