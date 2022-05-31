Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 7th (NASDAQ:GGAAU)

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GGAAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 7th. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAAU opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

