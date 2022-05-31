Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.71.
G has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.
Shares of G opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22. Genpact has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 102.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.
Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
