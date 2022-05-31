Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.71.

G has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of G opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22. Genpact has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 102.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

