Gerald James Benoit, Jr. Purchases 12,000 Shares of WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Stock

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 926,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,944.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WAVD traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,580. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16. WaveDancer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter.

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

