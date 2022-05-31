GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for GitLab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.27). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GitLab will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GitLab.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.18 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,913,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GTLB stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. GitLab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.05.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

