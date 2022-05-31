GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,750 ($22.14) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.77) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($26.57) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($23.41) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($23.66) to GBX 1,910 ($24.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.04) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,757.50 ($22.24).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,728.60 ($21.87) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,330.40 ($16.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,817 ($22.99). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,738.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,642.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.95 billion and a PE ratio of 17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($26.75) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($74,621.20).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

