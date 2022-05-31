Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.90 million, a PE ratio of 65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 420.02%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 194,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,376,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,055 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

