Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock.

GPN opened at $132.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.24. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $114.80 and a 1-year high of $197.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,823,000 after acquiring an additional 387,950 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after purchasing an additional 345,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,607,000 after purchasing an additional 326,254 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,385 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

