Global Water Resources (GWRS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ: GWRS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/29/2022 – Global Water Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/21/2022 – Global Water Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/13/2022 – Global Water Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2022 – Global Water Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

5/5/2022 – Global Water Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

GWRS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,415. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $325.71 million, a P/E ratio of 65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is presently 131.82%.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $116,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,468.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,860 shares of company stock valued at $269,694 in the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 685.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 65.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

