Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Update

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the April 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EBIZ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,461. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 18,176 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

