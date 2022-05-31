GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on GFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.81.

GFS opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

