Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Short Interest Up 30.6% in May

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the April 30th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 843,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.26. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $57.21 and a 52 week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

