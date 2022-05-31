Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

NYSE GMED opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $57.21 and a 12 month high of $84.23.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.31.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after buying an additional 62,156 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 24.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after buying an additional 150,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 517,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,153,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.