GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMS. StockNews.com began coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE GMS opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.73. GMS has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $61.79.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. GMS’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,839,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 2,218.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

