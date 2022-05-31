Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) CAO Jessica Betjemann Sells 8,000 Shares

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $158,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GOGO stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $20.63. 18,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,468. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 51.50%. The company had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOGO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gogo by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

