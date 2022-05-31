Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target Raised to $33.50 at B. Riley

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $33.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.63% from the stock’s previous close.

GLNG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 831,443 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at $30,655,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 283,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.