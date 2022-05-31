Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GFI opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

