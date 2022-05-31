Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 944,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBDC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.14. 1,518,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.56. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 86.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

