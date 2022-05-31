Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Short Interest Up 28.1% in May

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.78. 257,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,251. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $181.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.80.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.43.

In other news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $358,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,172,505.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,349.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,472 shares of company stock worth $4,905,444. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 2Xideas AG grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

